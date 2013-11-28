* Industrial product prices -0.3 pct in Oct, gasoline -4.5
pct
* Raw materials prices -2.3 pct in Oct, crude -4.2 pct
OTTAWA, Nov 28 Cheaper gasoline and crude oil
pushed Canadian industrial and raw materials prices lower in
October from September's levels, Statistics Canada said on
Thursday.
Gasoline showed its biggest fall since November 2012, of 4.5
percent, as industrial product prices declined 0.3 percent. This
followed a 0.2 percent fall in September. Year on year, prices
were only 0.8 percent higher, evidence of low inflationary
pressures in Canada.
The raw materials price index fell 2.3 percent, as crude oil
fell 4.2 percent.
The median forecasts in a Reuters survey of analysts were
for a 0.5 percent fall in industrial product prices and a 1.5
percent fall in raw materials prices.