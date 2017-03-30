(Adds details of release, background)
OTTAWA, March 30 Canadian producer prices rose
in February for the sixth month in a row, edging up by 0.1
percent from January due in part to higher prices for meat, fish
and dairy products, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.3 percent
advance over January. Statscan revised January's increase to 0.6
percent from an initial 0.4 percent.
Of the 21 major commodity groups, prices climbed in eight,
fell in 10 and were unchanged in three.
Stronger demand for frozen pork helped drive overall prices
for meat, fish and dairy products up by 1.5 percent. Primary
non-ferrous metal products rose by 1.5 percent, while prices of
energy and petroleum products fell by 0.7 percent.
Prices for motorized and recreational vehicles fell by 0.4
percent, largely due to a 0.6 percent increase in the Canadian
dollar against the greenback in February. Many vehicles are
priced in U.S. dollars and become less expensive when the
Canadian currency strengthens.
Raw material prices climbed by 1.2 percent from January and
jumped by 23.7 percent on an annual basis, the largest
year-on-year gain since the 25.3 percent rise in July 2011.
Higher energy prices were largely responsible.
