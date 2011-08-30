* Industrial product prices dip 0.3 percent in July
* Raw material prices drop 1.2 percent
(Adds details)
OTTAWA Aug 30 Canadian producer prices dropped
by 0.3 percent in July from June, the third consecutive monthly
decline, on lower prices for chemicals and motor vehicles,
Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.
The drop was greater than the 0.1 percent decline predicted
by market analysts.
Prices for chemicals and chemical products in July dropped
by 2.6 percent on weaker market conditions and the strong
Canadian dollar, which hits manufacturers who set their prices
in U.S. dollars. A 1.3 percent decline in motor vehicle prices
was primarily a result of the 2.2 percent rise in the value of
the Canadian dollar against the U.S. dollar.
Stripping out the impact of the strong Canadian dollar,
producer prices would have risen by 0.2 percent in July.
Raw materials cost 1.2 percent less in July than in June,
the third consecutive monthly retreat, on a 2.2 percent drop in
prices for mineral fuels.
Compared with a year earlier, producer prices rose 5.1
percent and raw materials prices gained 19.4 percent.
( Reporting by David Ljunggren, Editing by W Simon )