OTTAWA, Sept 7 Canada's finance minister says he is irritated that retail prices are higher in Canada than in the United States despite the country's strong currency, and wants a parliamentary committee to investigate the matter.

In a letter sent on Tuesday to the Canadian Senate Committee on National Finance, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty suggested he would repeat a 2007 drive in which he publicly pressured retailers to lower their prices in light of a sharp Canadian currency appreciation that he said should have eliminated the price gap.

"Canadians are rightly irritated when they see large price discrepancies on the exact same products being sold on different sides of the border," Flaherty wrote in the letter, obtained by Reuters on Wednesday.

"I share their irritation."

He asked the committee to hear testimony from consumer and retail groups, economists, small businesses and others and to produce a study on the issue.

The committee has not yet set its autumn agenda.

Flaherty's bid to stop the flow of shoppers to malls just south of the border is aimed at boosting consumer spending after the Canadian economy contracted in the second quarter.

Consumer spending has been relatively healthy in Canada, even during the recession, but economists predict it will be more subdued in the rest of this year as confidence slips.

"We all want Canadians to shop at and support local businesses, especially with the start of the Christmas shopping season only months away ... If we want consumers to shop here, we need competitive prices," Flaherty said.

The Canadian dollar has risen against the greenback for the past five years, and has been worth more than the U.S. for most of this year. Conventional wisdom suggests the prices in the two countries should also converge, but Flaherty said that while some Canadian retail prices have fallen "a persisting price gap" remains.

Retailers defend their pricing practices and say their costs are higher than those of their U.S. counterparts.

Doug Porter, deputy chief economist at BMO Capital Markets, estimated in an April report that Canadian retail prices were on average 20 percent higher than those in the United States. (Reporting by Louise Egan; editing by Peter Galloway)