OTTAWA, Oct 31 Canadian producer prices rose twice as fast as expected in September to a three-year high as a weaker Canadian dollar boosted car prices, Statistics Canada said on Monday.

The industrial product price index climbed 0.4 percent in September from August, above market expectations of a 0.2 percent rise.

Petroleum, lumber and chemical products also contributed to the rise.

The raw materials price index rose 1.4 percent, compared with forecasts of a 1.9 percent drop, lifted primarily by higher crude oil prices.

The Canadian dollar depreciated 2 percent against the U.S. dollar in September, which had the effect of increasing prices in local currency. Excluding the exchange-rate effect, producer prices would have been unchanged.

Compared with September last year, producer prices rose 5.3 percent and raw materials prices climbed 15.2 percent. (Reporting by Louise Egan and Howaida Sorour; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)