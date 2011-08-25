UPDATE 1-Expedia revenue rises more than expected as bookings increase
Feb 9 Online travel services company Expedia Inc reported a better-than-expected increase in fourth-quarter revenue, helped by higher gross bookings.
TORONTO Aug 25 Forestry-related industries in Canada may not reach pre-recession production until after 2015, while auto parts and aerospace are expected to exceed 2007-08 output by 2015, according to a report released on Thursday.
The report by the Conference Board of Canada and Business Development Bank of Canada sees a slow recovery for the wood products, furniture manufacturing and paper products sectors, as well as printing services.
The Conference Board and Development Bank make five-year forecasts for 23 Canadian industries throughout the year. (Reporting by Allison Martell; editing by Frank McGurty)
Feb 9 Online travel services company Expedia Inc reported a better-than-expected increase in fourth-quarter revenue, helped by higher gross bookings.
Feb 9 U.S. index provider MSCI announced on Thursday that it will add three securities and remove just one from its All-World Index.
CHICAGO, Feb 9 Investments Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp has made to boost its pickup truck and SUV production capacity should help it narrow the gap with the U.S. auto industry average for bigger vehicles increasingly popular with American consumers, a top company executive said on Thursday.