TORONTO Aug 25 Forestry-related industries in Canada may not reach pre-recession production until after 2015, while auto parts and aerospace are expected to exceed 2007-08 output by 2015, according to a report released on Thursday.

The report by the Conference Board of Canada and Business Development Bank of Canada sees a slow recovery for the wood products, furniture manufacturing and paper products sectors, as well as printing services.

The Conference Board and Development Bank make five-year forecasts for 23 Canadian industries throughout the year. (Reporting by Allison Martell; editing by Frank McGurty)