OTTAWA, Sept 5 Canadian labor productivity in the second quarter grew 1.8 percent from the first quarter as businesses boosted their output at a much faster pace, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Market analysts had expected productivity to rise by 1.6 percent.

Statistics Canada said the number of hours declined, also contributing to productivity growth.

