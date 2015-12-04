(Adds details of release, background)
OTTAWA Dec 4 The labor productivity of Canadian
businesses rose by 0.1 percent in the third quarter of 2015
after posting two consecutive declines, Statistics Canada said
on Friday.
Market analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an increase
of 0.3 percent. Statscan revised the second quarter decline to
0.9 percent from an initial 0.6 percent.
Real gross domestic product of businesses grew by 0.7
percent, pushed up by mining, quarrying and oil and gas
extraction.
The number of hours worked rose for the fifth consecutive
quarter, climbing by 0.6 percent, while overall labor costs per
unit of production dropped by 0.5 percent.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Bill Trott)