OTTAWA, June 3 The labor productivity of Canadian businesses grew by 0.4 percent in the first quarter of 2016 after recording no growth in the fourth quarter of 2015, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

The increase matched the forecast by market analysts in a Reuters poll.

Real gross domestic product of businesses grew by 0.6 percent in the first quarter after a flat fourth quarter, in part because output of goods-producing businesses resumed growth after a decline in the fourth quarter.

The number of hours worked increased by 0.2 percent after remaining virtually unchanged the previous quarter.

Overall labor costs per unit of production dropped by 0.3 percent as productivity growth outstripped the increase in wages.

