OTTAWA Dec 5 The labor productivity of Canadian businesses edged up by 0.1 percent in the third quarter of 2014 after posting a substantial 2.0 percent gain in the second quarter, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Statscan revised the second quarter increase up from an initial 1.8 percent.

Real gross domestic product of businesses grew by 0.8 percent in the third quarter, a slower pace than the 1.2 percent growth recorded in the second quarter. Service-producing businesses were mainly responsible for the increase.

Overall labor costs per unit of production grew by 0.2 percent after zero growth in the second quarter.

The number of hours worked jumped by 0.7 percent following a 0.7 percent decline in the second quarter.

