OTTAWA Dec 5 The labor productivity of Canadian
businesses edged up by 0.1 percent in the third quarter of 2014
after posting a substantial 2.0 percent gain in the second
quarter, Statistics Canada said on Friday.
Statscan revised the second quarter increase up from an
initial 1.8 percent.
Real gross domestic product of businesses grew by 0.8
percent in the third quarter, a slower pace than the 1.2 percent
growth recorded in the second quarter. Service-producing
businesses were mainly responsible for the increase.
Overall labor costs per unit of production grew by 0.2
percent after zero growth in the second quarter.
The number of hours worked jumped by 0.7 percent following a
0.7 percent decline in the second quarter.
