OTTAWA, March 8 The labor productivity of
Canadian businesses rose 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter as
the number of hours worked edged up after two consecutive
declines, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.
Third-quarter productivity had jumped by 1.2 percent as the
economy recovered from the effects of a major wildfire in the
energy-producing province of Alberta.
Real gross domestic product of businesses rose by 0.7
percent in the fourth quarter after increasing by 1.1 percent in
the third quarter, pushed up by activity in the mining,
quarrying, and oil and gas extraction sector.
The number of hours worked on production in the business
sector rose by 0.4 percent, largely due to gains in finance and
insurance, professional services and administrative services.
Overall labor costs per unit of production rose by 0.7
percent as the average pay per hour worked climbed by 1.0
percent.
