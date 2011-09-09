* Productivity decline blamed on reduced business output

* Tsunami, wildfires plague manufacturing, resource sectors (Adds details)

OTTAWA, Sept 9 Canadian businesses registered their worst labor productivity in five years in the second quarter as temporary factors like the Japanese tsunami and earthquake as well as wildfires forced a cutback in production.

Labor productivity fell 0.9 percent, Statistics Canada said on Friday, below the 0.7 percent decline forecast by markets. The performance was the worst since a 1.1 percent drop in the second quarter of 2006, although there were four consecutive quarters of more modest productivity declines in 2007 and early 2008.

Statscan blamed the poor performance on reduced business output rather than labor. Output fell 0.3 percent in the quarter, while the number of hours worked rose 0.6 percent.

Labor costs per unit climbed 0.9 percent, the fifth straight increase, even though worker compensation was unchanged.

The goods-producing sector contributed most to the overall productivity decline, with the mining, oil and gas and manufacturing industries feeling the brunt of wildfires in the Western province of Alberta and of the Japan disasters, which caused supply disruptions.

By comparison, U.S. productivity fell 0.1 percent in the second quarter. (Reporting by Louise Egan and Howaida Sorour; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)