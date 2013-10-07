OTTAWA Oct 7 The government of Quebec announced
a C$2 billion ($1.94 billion) stimulus package on Monday aimed
at creating jobs and jump-starting the French-speaking
province's sagging economy, which has underperformed the broader
Canadian economy this year.
Premier Pauline Marois made the announcement amid
speculation her separatist government might force a snap
election later this year in hopes of turning her minority
government into a majority.
She cited growth downgrades by other major economies and
said the situation in the United States, where a political
deadlock has partially shut down the U.S. government and raised
fears of an eventual debt default, as a reminder of how
"precarious" the external environment was.
"Our action has become more pressing because of the world
economic context," Marois said in a speech unveiling the
spending package. "The recovery has been slow to be felt
everywhere in the world."
Quebec's economy has contracted in recent months, raising
fears it could sink into a recession.
Marois promised four broad strategies aimed at creating
43,000 new jobs by 2017 and triggering investments of C$13
billion over 10 years.
* Use Hydro-Quebec's surplus of electricity to provide
reduce electrical tariffs to companies that make major
investments.
* Invest in infrastructure, particularly schools, and in
sports and recreational establishments.
* Tax credits to stimulate individual and private sector
investments.
* Public investments in northern Quebec, particularly in a
highway, railroad and social programs.