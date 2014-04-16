BRIEF-Nuance prices $350 mln offering of 1.25% senior convertible notes
* Nuance prices $350 million offering of 1.25% senior convertible notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, April 16 (Reuters) -
* Bank of Canada Governor Poloz says has not shut the door to rate cuts
* Bank of Canada's Poloz says central bank is neutral, so rate cuts cannot be taken off the table
* Poloz says risks to inflation target hinges on the export outlook
* Poloz says if export recovery were less than forecast, inflation could drift back down
* Poloz says Bank of Canada needs to see the export numbers picking up, central bank is neutral and outlook depends on data flow
* Bank of Canada`s Macklem says retailers telling bank retail competition more persistent than previously believed
* Bank of Canada`s Poloz says companies telling bank difficult to pass through higher costs resulting from weaker C$
* Poloz says would not comment on whether C$ level appropriate
* Bank of Canada's Poloz says doesn't think household imbalances risks are subsiding
* Poloz says household imbalances risks are pretty elevated Source alerts on Eikon: (Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
* Comments from ECB officials temper euro (Updates prices, adds details and quotes)
TOKYO, March 14 Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened flat at 19,634.29 on Tuesday, while the broader Topix shed 0.02 percent to 1,577.15. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Edmund Klamann)