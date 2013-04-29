* Budget office sees economy below potential through 2015
* Sees bigger budget surplus than government does in 2015-16
OTTAWA, April 29 Canada's parliamentary budget
office (PBO) sees the country's central bank holding its key
interest rate at the current 1 percent until the second quarter
of 2015 as slow global recovery and Ottawa's spending restraint
drag on economic growth.
In its twice-yearly economic and fiscal outlook released on
Monday, the PBO was more upbeat than the Conservative government
on a return to surplus in the federal budget despite the
sluggish growth. It predicted surpluses that were on average
C$2.5 billion ($2.5 billion) higher than the government's
forecasts, reflecting higher revenue projections.
The report's forecast of 1.5 percent economic growth in 2013
matches that of the Bank of Canada. The central bank said
earlier this month the economy will likely reach full capacity
and inflation will hit its 2 percent target by mid-2015.
By contrast, the PBO sees the economy "well below its
potential GDP through 2015 and, as a result, the unemployment
rate remains relatively stable, averaging 7.3 percent over 2013
to 2015."
"Consequently, PBO expects the Bank of Canada to maintain
its policy interest rate at 1 percent until the second quarter
of 2015 before gradually, but steadily, raising its policy
rate," it said.
The PBO's assessment is based on its own economic outlook
derived from partial information from the finance ministry,
rather than any direct knowledge of monetary policy intentions.
The central bank has said it will probably raise rates after
an unspecified "period of time," even as it acknowledges that
the economy is expanding more slowly than it had forecast
previously.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters before the central bank
presented its latest forecasts predicted that move would come in
the third quarter of 2014.
Canada's economy has long recovered from the 2008-09
recession but the unemployment rate remains higher than it was
just before the crisis and exports and manufacturing have not
returned to their pre-recession peaks.
The PBO sees the economy eventually picking up speed, with
real gross domestic product growing by 2.6 percent over the 2015
to 2017 period and the jobless rate declining to 6.3 percent in
2017.
It sees a budget surplus in 2015-16 of C$3.7 billion versus
the government's estimate of a surplus of just C$800 million
that year, assuming spending cuts and revenue increases occur as
planned.