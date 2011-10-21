WHAT: Bank of Canada interest rate announcement
Monetary Policy Report
WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT)
Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT)
FORECASTS: All 40 economists and strategists polled by
Reuters see the Bank of Canada maintaining its overnight target
rate on Tuesday at 1 percent. The median forecast is for the
next rate hike to not be before the third quarter of next year.
That said, yields on overnight index swaps, which trade
based on expectations for the key central bank rate, show
investors expect the bank's next move, eventually, to be down
rather than up. BOCWATCH
FACTORS TO WATCH
LANGUAGE ON RATE DIRECTION: The Sept. 7 rate decision
eliminated the previous language that stimulus "will be
withdrawn", saying instead "the need to withdraw monetary
policy stimulus has diminished." [ID:nN1E786055]
Since then, the European debt crisis has deteriorated and
predictions for U.S. and Canadian growth have been downgraded,
giving more reason for caution.
Pushing in the opposite direction, Canadian inflation has
exceeded expectations and is outside the central bank's target
zone of 1 to 3 percent. Annual inflation in September was 3.2
percent, and the core rate rose to 2.2 percent, the highest
since December 2008 [ID:nN1E79K02G]. Though markets continue to
price in an eventual rate cut, analysts think September's
hotter-than-expected inflation puts paid to that idea.
FLEXIBILITY: Governor Mark Carney said in a Sept. 20 speech
that the Bank of Canada maintains a "flexible approach" in
setting rates, suggesting rates could stay lower for longer
than they normally would. [ID:nBCLKKE70E] For link to text of
speech, click on [ID:nS1E78J0UK]
Emphasis on flexibility would suggest any rate hikes will
be later rather than sooner.
INFLATION TIMELINE: Integral to the concept of flexibility
is the time horizon over which inflation should be expected to
return to the 2 percent target. The bank has typically used six
to eight quarters but Carney mused in September about extending
that.
In July, the bank had forecast total inflation of only 2.8
percent in the third quarter, returning to 2 percent by the
middle of 2012. It saw core inflation at 1.9 percent in the
third quarter, rising to 2.1 percent in the first quarter of
2012 and then back to the target by the second quarter. The
bank will most likely have to raise the expected inflation
profile in Wednesday's Monetary Policy Report.
RISKS: In July, the bank said the risks to its outlook were
roughly balanced. Shifts to an upside or a downside bias will
give further hints about the timing and possibly direction of
rates.
CANADIAN DOLLAR: The economic headwinds from the Canadian
dollar CAD=D3 have lessened as the currency returned to below
parity with the U.S. dollar. The July report had assumed a
Canadian dollar worth $1.03 U.S., or 97.09 Canadian cents to
the U.S. unit.
GROWTH: Growth forecasts will be downgraded. The July
report saw annualized growth of 2.8 percent in the third
quarter and 2.9 percent in the fourth. The bank still expects
that the third quarter was positive, after a 0.4 percent fall
in the second, but sees it sharply lower than the originally
forecast 2.8 percent. The annual growth forecast was for 2.8
percent in 2011, 2.6 percent in 2012 and 2.1 percent in 2013.
OUTPUT GAP: The markets are looking for any adjustments in
the bank's July forecast that the economy would return to full
capacity in mid-2012.
MARKET IMPACT
Any hint the bank is prepared to accept above-target
inflation or will be even more prudent in any decision to raise
rates would be expected to weigh against the Canadian dollar
and lower bond yields, as would a downside tilt on the risks.
Expressions of concern on inflation or hints of an upside
bias would lend support to the Canadian dollar and bond
yields.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer)