* BoC rate views shifting; BMO, RBC see 2012 hikes
* Swaps markets see at least one rate cut this year
By Ka Yan Ng
TORONTO, Aug 12 Canadian banks, which only last
month expected the Bank of Canada to resume tightening this
fall, are pushing rate hike forecasts into next year following
some of the worst financial market turmoil since 2008.
RBC Capital Markets and BMO Capital Markets, both Canadian
primary dealers, confirmed on Friday that they now see interest
rates on hold until the second quarter next year.
They join TD Securities and Scotia Capital, who were early
movers on seeing rate hikes in 2012 based on the deteriorating
global economic and fiscal conditions. Other forecasters have
also indicated their economic outlooks are under review.
"We just think that given the fact that inflation has
receded, and the disappointing U.S. recovery and the fact that
this financial market turmoil will likely hit growth
temporarily, we just don't see the bank moving this year," said
Doug Porter, deputy chief economist at BMO Capital Markets.
Just three weeks ago, traders were pricing in higher odds
of a rate increase this year, following unexpectedly hawkish
language from the Bank of Canada.
A July 20 survey of primary dealers, institutions that deal
directly with the central bank as it carries out monetary
policy, showed most saw a rate hike in September or October.
The swings in the market, mixed economic data, and the twin
debt crises in Europe and the United States were all factors
behind changing forecasts.
Some forecasters were already leaning towards delayed rate
hikes, but cemented their views after the U.S. Federal Reserve
pledged on Tuesday to keep interest rates low for at least
another two years.
Traders of Canadian overnight index swaps, which are based
on expectations for the Bank of Canada's main policy rate, have
been more aggressive in their view of where the economy might
be headed.
The swaps market has largely priced in odds of a 25 basis
point rate cut later this year on mounting fears of a global
slowdown. However, the odds have been pared back in recent
sessions as stock markets rebounded. BOCWATCH
While more economists now expect Canadian interest rates to
stay lower for longer, few expect an outright cut. They warn
this would send all the wrong signals for an economy that is
growing, albeit slowly, and could hurt the central bank's
"I don't think the market pricing is wildly unreasonable.
There is a far outside risk that the bank could cut in a real
emergency whereas it's very tough to see them raising rates,"
said Porter, who expects interest rates to rise three times
next year, once per quarter starting in the second.
RBC Capital Markets said late on Thursday in a report that
based on current conditions, the priced-in rate cuts appear
"wholly unjustified."
"While the underlying domestic growth picture is little
changed since the BoC initiated (and strengthened) its
tightening bias -- the prospective growth path has changed
dramatically," RBC said in the report.
"The bank also laid out a pretty clear criteria for acting
upon this bias -- a containment of the sovereign debt crisis,
continued strong business investment and supportive net exports
-- these pre-conditions are far from being met at present and
are unlikely to be in place before mid-2012."
