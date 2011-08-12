* BoC rate views shifting; BMO, RBC, CIBC see 2012 hikes
* All five of Canada's big banks see low rates for longer
* Swaps markets partially price in rate cut this year
(Adds details)
By Ka Yan Ng
TORONTO, Aug 12 Canada's biggest banks have
pushed their rate hike forecasts into next year following some
of the worst financial market turmoil since 2008.
Only last month, most had called for the Bank of Canada to
resume tightening this fall. But on Friday, RBC Capital
Markets, BMO Capital Markets, and CIBC World Markets, all
Canadian primary dealers, confirmed they now see the central
bank's key rate unchanged at 1 percent until 2012.
They join TD Securities and Scotia Capital, who were early
movers on seeing rate increases holding off until in 2012,
based on the deteriorating global economic and fiscal
conditions. Other forecasters have also indicated their
economic outlooks are under review.
"We just think that, given the fact that inflation has
receded, and the disappointing U.S. recovery and the fact that
this financial market turmoil will likely hit growth
temporarily, we just don't see the bank moving this year," said
Doug Porter, deputy chief economist at BMO Capital Markets.
Just three weeks ago, traders were pricing in higher odds
of a rate increase this year, following unexpectedly hawkish
language from the Bank of Canada.
A July 20 survey of primary dealers, institutions that deal
directly with the central bank as it carries out monetary
policy, showed most saw a rate increase in September or
October. [ID:nN1E76I045] [CA/POLL]
The swings in the market, mixed economic data, and the twin
debt crises in Europe and the United States were all factors
behind changing forecasts.
"But if the U.S. eschews a disastrously sharp fiscal
tightening, Canadian growth will be sufficient to nudge
overnight rates higher," said Avery Shenfeld, chief economist
at CIBC.
He sees a 25-basis-point rate increase in each of the first
two quarters of 2012, "but nothing more than that over the
balance of the year as Canada's own fiscal tightening provides
enough additional braking force."
Some forecasters were already leaning towards delayed rate
hikes, but cemented their views after the U.S. Federal Reserve
pledged on Tuesday to keep interest rates low for at least
another two years.
Traders of Canadian overnight index swaps, which are based
on expectations for the Bank of Canada's main policy rate, have
been more aggressive in their view of where the economy might
be headed.
Swaps markets had fully priced in a 25 basis point rate cut
later this year on mounting fears of a global slowdown. But the
odds have now been pared back in recent sessions as stock
markets rebounded. BOCWATCH
While more economists now expect Canadian interest rates to
stay lower for longer, few expect an outright cut. They warn
this would send all the wrong signals for an economy that is
growing, albeit slowly, and could hurt the central bank's
credibility. [ID:nN1E77915R]
"I don't think the market pricing is wildly unreasonable.
There is a far outside risk that the bank could cut in a real
emergency, whereas it's very tough to see them raising rates,"
said Porter, who expects interest rates to rise three times
next year, once per quarter, starting in the second.
RBC Capital Markets said late on Thursday in a report that,
based on current conditions, the priced-in rate cuts appear
"wholly unjustified."
"While the underlying domestic growth picture is little
changed since the BoC initiated (and strengthened) its
tightening bias -- the prospective growth path has changed
dramatically," RBC said in the report.
"The bank also laid out a pretty clear criteria for acting
upon this bias -- a containment of the sovereign debt crisis,
continued strong business investment and supportive net exports
-- these pre-conditions are far from being met at present and
are unlikely to be in place before mid-2012."
(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Rob Wilson)