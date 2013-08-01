* PMI falls to 52.0 in July from 52.4 in June
* Input costs climb on rise in raw material prices
By John Tilak
TORONTO, Aug 1 The pace of Canadian
manufacturing growth eased to a three-month low in July as
output and new orders had only modest gains, the RBC Canadian
Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' index showed on Thursday.
The index, a gauge of manufacturing business conditions,
slipped to 52 in July after adjusting for seasonal variation
from 52.4 in June.
A reading above 50 shows growth in the sector.
"Canada's manufacturing sector stayed afloat in July,
although conditions were slightly less favorable than on average
historically," Craig Wright, chief economist at Royal Bank of
Canada, said in a statement.
"We expect the U.S. economy to shift into higher gear in the
second half of the year, slowly increasing demand for Canada's
exports, and manufacturing goods in particular."
Data released on Wednesday showed U.S. economic growth rose
more than expected in the second quarter.
Though strengthening conditions in the United States are a
good sign for Canadian businesses, a prolonged recession in
Europe and a slowdown in China have challenged Canada's
export-driven economy.
The economy grew by 0.2 percent in May from April, according
to government data on Wednesday, below forecasts and dampening
expectations for growth in the second quarter.
The PMI data on Thursday also showed input costs for
Canadian manufacturers climbed in July, hurt by a rise in raw
material prices and unfavorable exchange rates.
The Canadian dollar has fallen significantly against the
greenback since the start of the year.
But new orders were positive for a fourth successive month
in July, driven by greater demand from customers, new product
launches and an increase in new export activity.