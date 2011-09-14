FOREX-Dollar sags on lower yields; euro zone risk in focus
* Dollar/yen hovers near 10-week low, sharp yield fall takes toll
OSHAWA, Ontario, Sept 14 Canada should see modest economic growth and avoid a double-dip recession, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday.
The economy shrank slightly in the second quarter, and Bank of Nova Scotia said this week the country may already be in another recession, but Flaherty said that is not what he is seeing.
"Canada's economy among the advanced economies is performing relatively well, but we are seeing quite modest growth and we have to be conscious always of the danger of shocks to our economy from outside, from the troubles in the European Union or weakness in the U.S economy," he said when asked about the possibility of a new recession.
"The numbers we have seen from the economists indicate that we will have continued modest growth in the Canadian economy." (Reporting by Trish Nixon; writing by Randall Palmer; editing by Rob Wilson)
SAO PAULO, Feb 8 The Brazilian government will send a bill to Congress proposing a fine on homebuyers who cancel the purchase of a property be limited to 10 percent of the value of the house, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
HONG KONG, Feb 9 Asian stocks looked set to consolidate around four-month highs on Thursday as a cautious Wall Street close and growing political risks in Europe force investors to the sidelines.