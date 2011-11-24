OTTAWA Nov 23 Markets are asking if Europe's
plan for a 106 billion euro ($141 billion) recapitalization of
its banks will suffice, Canada's banking regulator, Julie
Dickson, said on Wednesday.
Dickson, Canada's superintendent of financial institutions,
also chairs a supervisory committee on the G20's Financial
Stability Board. Asked for her views on European bank solvency,
she told reporters: "The market is speaking to some extent, so
there are some concerns about the European banking system."
She referred to the European plan for 106 billion euros in
recapitalization. "The IMF had talked about to 200 to 300
billion euros, and I think the market is wondering whether that
is sufficient."
Dickson said she had not done the work herself to determine
the European plan's sufficiency, but added: "At the end of the
day, it's the market opinion that matters."
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; editing by Janet Guttsman)