OTTAWA Nov 23 Canadian banks are well placed to ensure that they meet new tougher rules on how much capital they should hold under the so-called Basel III reforms, Canada's banking regulator said on Wednesday.

Julie Dickson, who heads the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), said she had told banks they should be prepared to meet Basel III requirements by the first quarter of 2013 rather than 2019 as laid out by the agreement.

"Canadian banks are currently well-positioned to meet or exceed this expectation," she told the Senate banking committee. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Peter Galloway)