BRIEF-Sibanye Gold says U.S. government panel to probe its Stillwater deal further
* Sibanye and Stillwater Mining Company received written notification from Committee On Foreign Investment In United States (CFIUS)
OTTAWA, Sept 19 The Canadian government will set up a cooperative capital markets regulator with the provinces of Ontario and British Columbia, federal Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Thursday.
Flaherty said Canada's remaining eight provinces would be invited to join the regulator.
Although Ottawa has tried for decades to replace a patchwork of 13 provincial and territorial regulators with a single national watchdog, not all provinces agree with the idea.
* Sibanye and Stillwater Mining Company received written notification from Committee On Foreign Investment In United States (CFIUS)
* Canyon reports fourth quarter and 2016 results and provides update on capital program
* Cara reports q4 2016 and 2016 year end results and updates 3 year transformation