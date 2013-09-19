Sept 19 Canada and the provinces of Ontario and British Columbia intend to start their proposed new common securities regulator by July 1, 2015, three months before the next federal election, according to the agreement they signed on Thursday.

Ottawa and the two provinces decided to move ahead with the common regulator, which would replace the Ontario and B.C. securities commissions and those of any other provinces which might choose to join in.

They agreed to "use their best efforts" to follow this timeline:

- On or before Jan. 31, 2014, execution of a memorandum of agreement by Canada and each participating province setting out the terms and conditions of the cooperative system

- On or before March 31, 2014, publication of the initial draft regulations of the cooperative legislation, for public comment

- On or before May 30, 2014, execution of an agreement by Canada and the participating provinces setting out the terms and conditions for integrating their securities commissions into the cooperative capital markets regulator

- On or before Dec. 31, 2014, enacting of legislation by Canada and the participating provinces

- By July 1, 2015, the common regulator would be operational.

The next federal election is scheduled for October 2015. If it is not implemented by then, this would pose a risk that the whole project could be sidelined or shelved if the Conservative federal government was not reelected. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)