* Sales up 0.5 pct, market had expected 1.7 pct advance
* Some analysts predict economy shrank in January
* Canadian dollar hits two-week low on data
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, March 22 Canadian retail sales rose by
much less than expected in January, adding to recent gloomy
economic data that signals the economy may have contracted at
the start of the year.
Retail sales increased by 0.5 percent in January and would
have fallen had it not been for a healthy auto sector, according
to Statistics Canada data on Thursday. This was much less than
the 1.7 month-on-month rise that market operators had expected.
The data - which helped push the Canadian dollar down to a
two-week low - follows figures that showed a 1.0 percent drop in
wholesale trade in January and a 0.9 percent decrease in factory
sales.
"Outside of the spirited gain in auto sales (a pace which
cannot last long), Canadian retail sales continue to lose
momentum. High household debt levels and weak employment growth
suggest this trend will persist through early 2012," said
Benjamin Reitzes of BMO Capital Markets Economics.
"With the final piece of January's GDP puzzle in place ...
it looks as though the Canadian economy contracted slightly to
start the year."
Sales at motor-vehicle and parts dealers were up by 3.7
percent, thanks to a 4.6 percent rise in sales at new car
dealers. Excluding the autos subsector, retail sales declined by
0.5 percent in January.
The Canadian dollar slipped to break even with the
U.S. dollar at $1.000, its lowest level since March 7. It was at
C$0.9974 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0026, immediately before
the release.
Statscan reported gains in just five of the 11 subsectors it
tracks, representing 52 percent of total retail sales. In volume
terms, sales grew by 0.3 percent.
"Rather than better household fundamentals, we think this
growth in sales volumes has more to do with unseasonably mild
weather alongside some pent-up demand for autos," said David
Madani of Capital Economics.
Sales at general merchandise stores increased by 1.7
percent. A 5.2 percent fall in building-material and
garden-equipment and supplies dealers accounted for the largest
sales decline in dollar terms in January
Statscan revised its reading on December sales to unchanged
from November from the 0.2 percent drop it had reported
initially.
"Bad news this morning, with retailers doing much worse than
expectations ... the overall picture still remains soft," said
Emanuella Enenajor of CIBC WM Economics.
"Taking together the month's soft factory, wholesaling and
retail print, we expect January to post a decline in activity -
suggesting a soft start to the first quarter of the year."
Growth in the last quarter of 2011 fell to an annualized 1.8
percent from 4.2 percent in the third. The Bank of Canada, which
had predicted 2.0 percent growth for the fourth quarter, said in
January it expected 1.8 percent growth in the first quarter.
TD Securities strategist Mazen Issa was more upbeat about
January GDP, forecasting the economy grew by 0.1 percent in the
month.
"Recent strength in the U.S. economy is expected to have
filtered into Canada and this is likely to be more pronounced in
the coming months," he said.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Galloway)