* Retail sales +0.4 pct in March vs forecast of +0.3 pct
* Autos, spring merchandise lead the gains
* Sales ex-autos +0.1 pct vs forecast of +0.5 pct
OTTAWA, May 23 Canadian retail sales bounced
back in March after a February setback, growing 0.4 percent as
consumers bought more cars and warm weather prompted them to
begin their spring shopping for items such as clothing, sporting
goods and garden equipment.
The increase was a notch above the 0.3 percent gain forecast
by market operators and followed a 0.2 percent decline in
February, according to Statistics Canada data on Wednesday.
The volume of total retail sales, used to calculate gross
domestic product, also rose 0.4 percent.
Excluding autos, sales were up just 0.1 percent, with gains
in seven of the 11 retail sub-sectors.
Motor vehicles and parts dealers reported a 1.2 percent
increase in sales in March, largely because of a 0.7 percent
rise in new car sales and a 7.7 percent jump in "other motor
vehicle dealers," which includes boats, motorcycles and other
recreational vehicles.
Sales at general merchandise stores rose for the third
straight month, up 1.1 percent in the month. Receipts grew by
1.8 percent at building material and garden equipment dealers
and by 1.3 percent at clothing and accessories outlets. Strong
sales of sports equipment boosted sales by 1.9 percent at
sporting goods, hobby, book and music stores, Statscan said.
Overall retail sales were 4.1 percent higher than in March
2011.
(Reporting By Louise Egan; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)