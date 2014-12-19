UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
OTTAWA Dec 19 Canadian retail sales were unchanged in October, holding at a record high as gains in most sectors were offset by declines at motor vehicle and parts dealers, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.
Excluding motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales rose 0.2 percent. Economists had forecast a 0.2 percent drop in overall sales after a sharp rise of 0.8 percent in the previous month.
Sales held at C$42.85 billion ($36.94 billion), matching the previous month's record. Sales rose in six out of the 11 sectors, including building material and garden equipment dealers, as well as electronics and appliance stores.
($1 = $1.16 Canadian) (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources