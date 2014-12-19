OTTAWA Dec 19 Canadian retail sales were unchanged in October, holding at a record high as gains in most sectors were offset by declines at motor vehicle and parts dealers, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.

Excluding motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales rose 0.2 percent. Economists had forecast a 0.2 percent drop in overall sales after a sharp rise of 0.8 percent in the previous month.

Sales held at C$42.85 billion ($36.94 billion), matching the previous month's record. Sales rose in six out of the 11 sectors, including building material and garden equipment dealers, as well as electronics and appliance stores.

($1 = $1.16 Canadian) (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Bernadette Baum)