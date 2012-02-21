(Adds details)

* Retail sales drop 0.2 percent, first fall in five months

* Sales hit by weak autos, unenthusiastic holiday shoppers

OTTAWA, Feb 21 Retail sales in Canada dropped for the first time in five months in December, slipping by 0.2 percent from November on limp holiday shopping and weakness in the auto sector, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

The decline matched analysts' expectations. Falls were reported in 7 of 11 subsectors, representing 61 percent of retail sales. In volume terms, retail sales were stable.

Sales at motor vehicles and parts dealers were down 1.0 percent, the first retreat in five months. Gasoline stations reported a 1.1 percent drop after four straight monthly increases.

"Most store types typically associated with holiday shopping registered weaker results in December," Statscan said in its daily bulletin.

Sales at general merchandise stores fell by 1.1 percent while sales at sporting goods, hobby, book and music stores were down 3.4 percent. Electronics and appliance store sales posted a 2.8 percent decline.

Retail sales in 2011 increased by 3.6 percent from 2010. Sales at gasoline stations were up by 17.3 percent, while motor vehicles and parts dealer sales grew by 4.8 percent. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)