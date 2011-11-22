* Retail sales up 1 pct, forecast was 0.5 pct rise

* Gains widespread, led by motor vehicles

* GDP growth seen beating expectations in Q3 and Q4

* Rate cuts seen less likely, central bank on hold (Adds analysts' comments, market reaction, details throughout)

By Louise Egan

OTTAWA, Nov 22 Canadian consumers shopped and spent enthusiastically in September despite global signs of crisis, providing more evidence the country's economy is powering ahead unexpectedly in the latter part of the year.

Retail sales rose by 1 percent in the month, the biggest gain in almost a year and double the market forecast of a 0.5 percent increase, according to Statistics Canada data on Tuesday.

New car dealers had the biggest sales gains, but Statscan said there were healthy increases in nine of 11 subsectors of the retail industry, and that sales also grew in volume terms.

The data offered another signal that economic growth would beat the Bank of Canada's expectations in both the third and fourth quarters.

Consumer spending was a key driver of Canada's recovery from the 2008-09 recession. Now, with the economy fully recovered and in expansion mode, lower unemployment rates, high commodity prices and a strong housing sector have led people to open up their pocketbooks.

As a result, the central bank is less likely to cut interest rates, but may also be constrained from tightening credit because troubles in Europe and the United States could mean tougher times for Canada next year.

"With growth holding in reasonably well, the case for a cut in the overnight rate is reduced and we believe that the Bank will instead elect to remain on the sidelines and look to fiscal policy to provide additional support to combat renewed economic weakness," said David Tulk, chief Canada macro strategist TD Securities.

Graphic on retail sales: link.reuters.com/pyr25s

In a Reuters survey last month, Canada's 12 primary dealers predicted the bank would resume raising interest rates sometime between mid-2012 and early 2013, but markets have been pricing in a good chance of a move in the other direction. <CA/POLL>

Yields on overnight index swaps show markets see a probability of a rate reduction in the first half of next year. BOCWATCH

The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 was little changed on Tuesday morning as market players reacted to news that the U.S. economy grew at a slightly lower pace than previously estimated in the third quarter.

Q3 GROWTH A STRONG 3 PCT

Stripping out price effects in September, which helped drive up gasoline, Canadian retail sales climbed by a still-healthy 0.6 percent in the month.

Sales of new car dealers were 3.7 percent higher than in the previous month, leading the gains. Excluding autos, sales climbed 0.5 percent, a notch above the average estimate.

These gains were partially offset by declining sales at department stores and health and personal-care stores.

Compared with September 2010, retail sales were up 4.2 percent. In August, they were up 4 percent.

Some economists now see third-quarter growth coming in at about 3 percent or even higher, at annualized rates, compared with the central bank's latest projection of 2 percent. Consumers have played a part but a rebound in exports and in manufacturing activity have been the main drivers.

And while the bank sees a slump in the fourth quarter to 0.8 percent growth, private forecasters are now talking about a rate as high as 2 percent.

But don't expect that to last, warns Doug Porter, deputy chief economist at BMO Capital Markets.

"Even so, we expect sales to cool somewhat heading into year-end amid chillier employment and ice-cold wage growth," Porter said.

"Elevated debt levels and a lack of pent-up demand are longer-term challenges for the spending outlook." (Reporting by Louise Egan; editing by Peter Galloway)