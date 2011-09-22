* Retail sales fall 0.6 percent, forecast was 0.3 pct drop
* New car dealerships account for bulk of decline
* Economy still expected to show July growth
By Louise Egan
OTTAWA, Sept 22 Canadian retail sales fell by
0.6 percent in July from June after three consecutive gains,
dragged down by weaker sales at new car dealerships, Statistics
Canada said on Thursday.
The decline was steeper than the 0.3 percent drop analysts
had expected. Statscan revised June's advance to 0.8 percent
from the previously reported 0.7 percent gain.
"Consumer spending is clearly cooling down a little
bit,which is not surprising given what we've seen with consumer
confidence since the spring," said Robert Kavcic, an economist
at BMO Capital Markets.
Sales totaled C$37.5 billion ($38.6 billion), still above
the pre-recession peak in late 2008, and Kavcic said the sharp
decline in retail sales has been offset by strength in a few
other sectors in July, buoying economic growth for the month.
"As far as July for real GDP, even though volumes were down
almost 1 percent, if you look at other indicators -- housing,
manufacturing, wholesale -- we're still probably going to see
monthly GDP growth of around 0.2 or 0.3 percent, and that puts
Q3 probably on pace for 2 percent growth or so."
Canada's economy contracted in the second quarter, but
economists expect activity to rebound in the third quarter.
Sales at new car dealerships fell 3.5 percent. Used car
sales fell 2 percent while sales of auto parts, accessories and
tires slipped 0.4 percent, together offsetting a 2.3 percent
increase in recreational vehicles.
Sales at gasoline stations, which were down in June for the
second time in 12 months, remained unchanged in July.
Retail sales excluding motor vehicles were flat for the
second consecutive month versus market expectations for a 0.2
percent increase.
Sales were down in seven of 11 sectors, accounting for 56
percent of the total, and in volume terms sales were off by 0.9
percent.
In the 12 months to July, sales were up by 3.9 percent
compared with 4.6 percent in June.
(1$ = $1.03 Canadian)
