* Foreigners sell C$2.08 billion in Canadian securities
* Canadians buy C$7.78 billion in foreign securities
OTTAWA, May 17 Foreign investors reduced their
holdings of Canadian securities for the second time in three
months in March, largely by selling off Canadian treasury bills,
Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
Outsiders' divestments in Canadian securities hit C$2.08
billion ($2.06 billion) in March compared to an investment of
C$12.54 billion in February, which was an almost two-year high.
Non-residents removed a net C$1.47 billion from their
holdings of money market instruments, selling off C$3.06 billion
of treasury bills while buying federal and provincial government
paper.
They also cut bond holdings by C$897 million, a far cry from
the C$13.73 billion in purchases seen in February, and invested
a modest C$288 million in Canadian stocks.
Canadian investors snapped up C$7.78 billion of foreign
securities - the largest amount since April 2007 - with most of
the amount accounted for by a C$6.37 billion investment in
stocks, itself an almost five-year high.
U.S. shares, which in March hit their highest level since
December 2007, accounted for more than 60 percent of Canadian
purchases of stocks.
($1=$1.01 Canadian)
