(Adds details)
* Foreigners invest C$10.16 bln in April, led by fed bonds
* Investment pace in Canada so far in 2012 slowest since
2007
* Canadians sell C$2.68 bln, concentrated in U.S. federal
bonds
* Sell-off in U.S. govt bonds is biggest since June 2011
OTTAWA, June 18 Foreigners invested a net
C$10.16 billion ($9.96 billion) in Canadian securities in April,
after net sales of C$2.40 billion in March, but the pace so far
this year is the slowest since 2007, Statistics Canada reported
on Monday.
Canada has taken on somewhat of a safe-haven status because
of its relatively small fiscal deficits and debt and its solid
banks. That said, the speed of foreign investment in Canada so
far this year is about half of what it was in first four months
of last year.
From January to April, foreign investment in Canadian
securities totaled C$16.21 billion, the lowest since C$9.23
billion was acquired in the same period in 2007. It compared
with with C$30.02 billion in the same span of 2011. Foreigners
bought a record C$117.43 billion in Canadian securities in all
of 2010.
Most of the foreigners' acquisitions were in bonds, at
C$8.99 billion, led by secondary market purchases of federal
bonds. The pace of purchases of Canadian bonds so far this year
has outstripped the pace of the first four months of 2011, while
foreigners have actually been selling stocks.
Foreigners, mainly U.S. residents, sold C$941 million of
Canadian equities, for a total divestment so far this year of
C$1.60 billion.
Canadians sold C$2.68 billion of foreign securities in
April, after buying C$7.71 billion worth in March. They sold
C$2.88 billion of foreign bonds, concentrated in U.S. government
medium-term bonds.
"The reduction in holdings of U.S. government bonds was the
largest since June 2011," Statistics Canada said, pointing out
that U.S. long-term yields fell 20 basis points in April,
leading to an interest rate differential in favor of investing
in Canada.
($1=$1.02 Canadian)
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)