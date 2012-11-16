* Foreign investment jumps to highest since May at C$13.92
bln
* Canadians buy most "maple bonds" since 2007
OTTAWA Nov 16 Foreigners added C$13.92 billion
($13.92 billion) in Canadian securities to their portfolios in
September, the biggest amount since May as investors focused on
government bonds, according to Statistics Canada data on Friday.
Canadian investment in foreign securities hit a six-month
high of C$6.03 billion in September, most of it in stocks but
also helped by the biggest purchases of Canadian
dollar-denominated foreign bonds, or "maple bonds", since
October 2007.
The foreign investment almost doubled that of August, when
foreigners invested C$7.56 billion in Canadian markets, the
agency's revised figures showed.
Overall in September, foreigners bought C$10.63 billion in
debt securities but in contrast to 2011 they showed more
interest in federal bonds than in federal Treasury bills.
Their C$9.11 billion investment in Canadian bonds, up from
C$4.72 billion in August, was led by government bonds on the
secondary market. Money market purchases totaling C$1.52 billion
were down sharply from C$3.49 billion in the previous month.
Lured by banking shares, foreigners returned to the Canadian
stock market to buy C$3.29 billion after selling off equities
the prior month. Nearly all of the activity was on the secondary
market.