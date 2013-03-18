* Foreign investment in Canadian securities C$13.34 bln
* Foreign investment in Canadian debt securities C$11.68 bln
* Foreign investment in private corp debt highest since Oct
2001
* Canadians sell net C$1.18 bln in foreign securities
OTTAWA, March 18 Foreigners resumed their net
purchases of Canadian securities in January, making their
largest acquisitions of private corporate debt instruments since
October 2001, Statistics Canada reported on Monday.
Investment in Canadian securities stood at a four-month high
of C$13.34 billion ($13.08 billion), after net sales by
foreigners of C$1.92 billion in December.
"Non-resident investment in Canadian debt securities
strengthened to C$11.7 billion in January, as the investment
focus shifted from government to corporate debt securities,"
Statscan said.
Foreigners bought C$10.27 billion in private corporate debt,
including C$7.23 billion in private corporate bonds; the rest
was in money market instruments.
Investors also bought C$2.55 billion in government corporate
bonds, while selling C$4.66 billion in federal government money
market instruments after two months of sizeable purchases.
Canadians sold a net C$1.18 billion of foreign securities
after four months of purchases, unloading bonds while buying
some equities.