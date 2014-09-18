(Adds details of release, background)
OTTAWA, Sept 18 Foreign investors returned to
the Canadian securities market in July, buying C$5.30 billion
($4.82 billion) worth of bonds and stocks after a C$1.08 billion
sell-off in June, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
Canada remains an attractive destination for non-resident
investors. Net investment in securities by foreigners in the
first seven months of 2014 was C$42.19 billion compared to
C$42.79 billion recorded for all of 2013.
Foreigners bought C$2.55 billion worth of bonds and C$4.68
billion in stocks in July while selling off C$1.92 billion in
money market paper.
Canadian investors bought C$9.67 billion worth of foreign
securities in July, the largest monthly amount since the C$12.55
billion recorded in April 2007.
Canadians bought C$4.04 billion worth of foreign bonds and
C$6.23 billion in stocks while selling C$0.60 billion in money
market paper.
($1=$1.10 Canadian)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)