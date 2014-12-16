GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares tumble on impatience over Trump policies; euro gains
* Centrist Macron seen as victor in French presidential TV debate (Updates to close of European markets)
(Adds details of release, background)
OTTAWA Dec 16 Foreign investment in Canadian securities more than doubled to C$9.53 billion ($8.15 billion) in October from C$4.64 billion in September, with the focus on bonds and stocks, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.
Canada remains an attractive destination for non-residents seeking stable returns. Net foreign investment for the year to date totaled C$66.88 billion, up from C$38.28 billion in the first 10 months of 2013.
Non-resident investors put C$9.13 billion into bonds, both from the government and corporate sectors, and snapped up C$4.16 billion in stocks. Canadian stock prices fell 2.3 percent in October but were 7.3 percent higher than in December 2013.
Foreign investors also withdrew C$3.77 billion from the money market with the reduction occurring mainly in provincial paper. Canadian short-term interest rates ended down four basis points in October.
Canadian investors bought just C$293 million in foreign securities after purchasing C$8.26 billion in September. They added C$2.44 billion worth of foreign equities, mainly U.S. shares, while selling off C$2.97 billion worth of bonds.
Canadian investment in foreign securities hit C$40.63 billion in the first 10 months of the year, up sharply from the C$18.13 billion seen in January-October 2013.
($1=$1.17 Canadian) (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Centrist Macron seen as victor in French presidential TV debate (Updates to close of European markets)
MAPUTO, March 21 Mozambique will get $350 million in capital gains tax from Eni after the Italian oil and gas company agreed to sell a stake in a gas field to Exxon Mobil Corp, senior tax official Anibal Mbalango said on Tuesday.
TORONTO, March 21 A push by Canadian companies and pension funds to aggressively pursue overseas acquisitions is helping global investment banks to win a bigger share of M&A advisory mandates and prompting once-dominant domestic rivals to beef up their international operations.