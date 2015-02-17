BRIEF-Metrospaces announces restructuring of Venezuelan assets
* Metrospaces announces restructuring of assets and refocus of business plan to the U.S.A.
OTTAWA Jan 19 Foreign investment in Canadian securities more than halved to C$4.29 billion ($3.58 billion) in November from C$9.53 billion in October, Statistics Canada said on Monday. Non-residents reduced their holdings of Canadian stocks for the first time in 15 months.
Canadian investors added C$1.83 billion worth of foreign securities, led by C$1.37 billion in U.S. Treasury bonds.
Net foreign investment in Canadian securities (blns of Canadian dollars)
Nov Oct(rev) Oct(prev) Total +4.292 +9.528 +9.528 Bonds +4.751 +9.132 +9.132 Stocks -0.580 +4.162 +4.162 Money markets +0.121 -3.766 -3.766 Net Canadian investment in foreign securities (blns of Canadian dollars)
Nov Oct(rev) Oct(prev) Total +1.825 +0.313 +0.293 Bonds +1.905 -2.957 -2.966 Stocks -0.014 +2.452 +2.442 Money markets -0.066 +0.817 +0.817 ($1=$1.20 Canadian) (Reporting by Leah Schnurr)
WASHINGTON, March 28 Kidney dialysis company DaVita, Inc has won antitrust approval to buy rival Renal Ventures Management LLC on condition that it sell five clinics, the Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday.