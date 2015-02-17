OTTAWA Jan 19 Foreign investment in Canadian securities more than halved to C$4.29 billion ($3.58 billion) in November from C$9.53 billion in October, Statistics Canada said on Monday. Non-residents reduced their holdings of Canadian stocks for the first time in 15 months.

Canadian investors added C$1.83 billion worth of foreign securities, led by C$1.37 billion in U.S. Treasury bonds.

Net foreign investment in Canadian securities (blns of Canadian dollars)

Nov Oct(rev) Oct(prev) Total +4.292 +9.528 +9.528 Bonds +4.751 +9.132 +9.132 Stocks -0.580 +4.162 +4.162 Money markets +0.121 -3.766 -3.766 Net Canadian investment in foreign securities (blns of Canadian dollars)

Nov Oct(rev) Oct(prev) Total +1.825 +0.313 +0.293 Bonds +1.905 -2.957 -2.966 Stocks -0.014 +2.452 +2.442 Money markets -0.066 +0.817 +0.817 ($1=$1.20 Canadian) (Reporting by Leah Schnurr)