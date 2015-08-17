OTTAWA Aug 17 Foreign investment in Canadian securities picked back up in June as portfolio adjustments saw investors push into the money market, data from Statistics Canada showed on Monday.

Non-residents bought C$8.51 billion ($6.47 billion) in Canadian assets, more than offsetting May's decline. Foreigners sold C$8.86 billion in Canadian bonds, reflecting retirements of provincial and corporate bonds.

But investment in the Canadian money market reached a record C$12.04 billion. Foreigners also upped their equities' holdings by C$5.33 billion, despite a more than 3 percent decline in the benchmark Canadian stock market in June.

Canadians bought C$8.57 billion in foreign securities in the same month, with investments concentrated in non-U.S. securities. Canadian investment in foreign securities was C$24.2 billion in the second quarter, the highest in eight years.

International transactions in securities created a net outflow of funds from the Canadian economy of C$4.4 billion in the second quarter.

($1 = $1.3145 Canadian) (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Bernadette Baum)