OTTAWA, Sept 16 Foreign investment in Canadian
securities had its biggest decline in seven months in July as
investors sold their equity holdings, data from Statistics
Canada showed on Wednesday.
Non-residents sold C$10.12 billion ($7.64 billion) in
Canadian assets. Equities positions declined by C$9.72 billion
as cross-border merger and acquisitions activities caused
foreign portfolio investors to tender their Canadian shares.
A C$3.1 billion increase in foreign investment of Canadian
shares on the secondary market moderated the overall decline.
Investors also reduced their holdings of Canadian debt
securities by C$406 million, the first divestment this year.
Canadians' holdings in foreign securities edged down by C$236
million in July as funds moved from equities to debt securities.
Canadians sold C$4.24 billion of both U.S. and non-U.S.
foreign equities, while purchases of foreign debt rose by C$4.0
billion as investors picked up U.S. Treasury bonds.
($1 = $1.3242 Canadian)
