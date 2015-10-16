OTTAWA Oct 16 Foreign investment in Canadian
securities rose in August after a big decline in the previous
month as investors picked up debt assets but reduced their
exposure to stocks, data from Statistics Canada showed on
Friday.
Non-residents bought C$3.11 billion ($2.41 billion) in
Canadian securities, Stastcan said in reporting net investment
figures. Foreign investors picked up C$5.6 billion in Canadian
bonds, mainly in federal government and federal government
business bonds.
But investors reduced their positions in stocks for the
third time in four months, decreasing their holdings by C$2.74
billion. The Canadian stock market slumped 4.2 percent in
August, its largest decline in 11 months.
Canadians also resumed their purchases of foreign securities,
buying up C$8.74 billion in investments. Purchases of foreign
equities rose by C$5.83 billion, the biggest increase since July
2014. Of that, C$3.2 billion went into U.S. shares, the highest
amount this year even as stock prices were declining south of
the border.
($1=$1.2905 Canadian)
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr Editing by W Simon)