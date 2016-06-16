(Adds data, background)

OTTAWA, June 16 Foreign investors bought a net C$15.52 billion ($11.94 billion) in Canadian securities in April, the fourth straight month of relatively significant purchases, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

Non-residents snapped up C$7.45 billion worth of Canadian bonds, with most of the investment taking place in new corporate bonds denominated in non-Canadian currencies.

Foreigners also bought C$6.04 billion in money market paper, most of it denominated in non-Canadian currencies, and C$2.02 billion worth of stocks.

Canadian investors bought C$4.67 billion in foreign securities, the third consecutive month of investment, most of it accounted for by C$3.67 billion worth of bond purchases.

($1=$1.30 Canadian)

(Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by W Simon)