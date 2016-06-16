BRIEF-Paramount to sell Waterview for $460 million
* Says sale will result in a financial statement gain of approximately $110 million and a tax gain of approximately $393 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OTTAWA, June 16 Foreign investors bought a net C$15.52 billion ($11.94 billion) in Canadian securities in April, the fourth straight month of relatively significant purchases, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
Non-residents snapped up C$7.45 billion worth of Canadian bonds, with most of the investment taking place in new corporate bonds denominated in non-Canadian currencies.
Foreigners also bought C$6.04 billion in money market paper, most of it denominated in non-Canadian currencies, and C$2.02 billion worth of stocks.
Canadian investors bought C$4.67 billion in foreign securities, the third consecutive month of investment, most of it accounted for by C$3.67 billion worth of bond purchases.
($1=$1.30 Canadian)
* CACI awarded prime position on $47 million multiple-award contract to support army night vision and electronic sensors directorate solutions for special operations
* Qtrly revenue of $2.7 billion, up 3.7% in constant currency