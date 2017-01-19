(Adds details of release, background)

OTTAWA Jan 19 Foreign investment in Canadian securities dropped to an 11-month low in November, with non-residents buying a net C$7.24 billion ($5.44 billion) worth of bonds, stocks and money market paper, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

The purchases were the lowest since the C$1.78 billion recorded in December 2015. Investment for the first 11 months of the year hit a record C$149.53 billion, well above the C$104.24 billion amassed from January to November in 2015.

Foreign investors bought C$5.45 billion in stocks, most of it accounted for by purchases on the secondary market. Canadian share prices rose by 2.0 percent in November.

Non-residents bought C$2.93 billion in bonds, down from C$6.27 billion in October. They sold C$1.13 billion in money market paper after purchasing C$7.69 billion the previous month.

Canadians sold C$7.87 billion in foreign securities, largely through sales of U.S. instruments. It marked the first divestment since January 2016, when they disposed of C$15.46 billion.

($1=$1.33 Canadian)

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Bill Trott)