OTTAWA Feb 17 Foreign investors bought C$10.23
billion ($7.81 billion) worth of Canadian securities in
December, sealing a new annual record for purchases of bonds,
stocks and money market paper, Statistics Canada said on Friday.
Net securities' investment from outside Canada in 2016
totaled C$161.28 billion. The previous yearly high was the
C$127.69 billion seen in 2010.
In December, foreigners bought C$9.71 billion in stocks,
most of it accounted for by purchases on the secondary market.
Canadian share prices rose by 1.4 percent in December and 17.5
percent in 2016 as a whole.
Non-resident investment in bonds slowed for the third month
in a row, dropping to C$2.36 billion on diminishing appetite for
corporate bonds. Foreigners sold C$1.83 billion in money market
paper, the third divestment in four months.
Canadians bought C$6.66 billion in foreign securities in
December, purchasing C$11.67 billion worth of stocks while
selling bonds and money market paper. In 2016 as a whole,
Canadians bought a net C$13.79 billion in foreign securities,
sharply down from C$60.24 billion in 2015.
($1=$1.31 Canadian)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by W Simon)