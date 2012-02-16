(Adds details)

* Foreign investment nearly halved to C$7.38 bln

* Foreign investment down in 2011 from record 2010

* Canadians invest in U.S. government bonds in Dec

OTTAWA, Feb 16 Foreign investment in Canadian securities fell to C$7.38 billion ($7.38 billion) in December from an unusually high C$14.64 billion in November, Statistics Canada reported on Thursday.

"Transactions in December closed a third straight year of relatively robust non-resident investment in Canadian securities at C$95.6 billion, down from a high of C$117.4 billion in 2010," the federal agency said.

Canadians bought C$2.78 billion in foreign securities in December, led by purchases of U.S. government bonds, making for the first quarterly investment in these bonds in two years.

For the year as a whole, Canadian investment in foreign securities at C$17.59 billion was the highest since 2007.

($1=$1 Canadian) (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)