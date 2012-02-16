(Adds details)
* Foreign investment nearly halved to C$7.38 bln
* Foreign investment down in 2011 from record 2010
* Canadians invest in U.S. government bonds in Dec
OTTAWA, Feb 16 Foreign investment in
Canadian securities fell to C$7.38 billion ($7.38 billion) in
December from an unusually high C$14.64 billion in November,
Statistics Canada reported on Thursday.
"Transactions in December closed a third straight year of
relatively robust non-resident investment in Canadian securities
at C$95.6 billion, down from a high of C$117.4 billion in 2010,"
the federal agency said.
Canadians bought C$2.78 billion in foreign securities in
December, led by purchases of U.S. government bonds, making for
the first quarterly investment in these bonds in two years.
For the year as a whole, Canadian investment in foreign
securities at C$17.59 billion was the highest since 2007.
($1=$1 Canadian)
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)