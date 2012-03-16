UPDATE 2-China home price growth cools for 4th straight month as gov't curbs bite
* Beijing prices stayed flat from Dec (Adds quotes, background, policy context)
* Foreigners sell C$4.2 bln in Canadian securities in Jan
* Ends six straight months of foreign purchases
* Canadians continue to load up on foreign equities (Adds details)
OTTAWA, March 16 Foreign investors reduced their holdings of Canadian securities in January by C$4.2 billion ($4.2 billion), halting a six-month buying spree primarily by dumping short-term federal treasury bills, Statistics Canada said on Friday.
Foreigners had acquired some C$55 billion in securities in the second half of 2011. Statscan revised the net foreign investment in securities in December to C$8.2 billion from C$7.4 billion previously.
Non-Canadians sold C$4.6 billion worth of short-term money market paper in the month. Their purchases of Canadian bonds slowed markedly to C$1.9 billion from C$3.1 billion in the previous month.
Foreign investors made their biggest divestment of Canadian stocks since November 2008, offloading C$1.4 billion in January as equities prices rose 4.2 percent.
Canadians, for their part, continued to invest in foreign securities for the ninth consecutive month, but at a slower rate, buying C$1.3 billion compared with C$2.8 billion in December.
Canadians added C$3.4 billion in foreign stocks to their portfolios and sold debt instruments. ($1=$0.99 Canadian) (Reporting By Louise Egan and Ora Morison; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)
NEW YORK, Feb 22 Northern Trust Corp has deployed a new blockchain-based system built with International Business Machines Corp to record information on transactions involving private equity funds, in one of the first commercial deployments of the nascent technology.
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------