* Foreigners resume purchases; buy C$12.5 bln

* Foreigners invested mainly in federal gov't bonds

* Canadians sell C$2.2 bln worth of foreign securities

OTTAWA, April 16 Foreign investors resumed their purchases of Canadian securities in February after a brief sell-off in January, making the biggest monthly acquisition of bonds since May 2010, Statistics Canada said on Monday.

Total foreign investment in Canadian securities jumped to C$12.5 billion ($12.5 billion) from a divestment of C$4.3 billion in January, according to revised figures. In the last six months of 2011, non-residents had consistently added Canadian bonds and stocks to their portfolios.

The February inflows were led by a C$13.7 billion investment in bonds, of which C$10.2 billion were federal government bonds, including new issues and secondary market transactions.

Foreigners also bought C$442 million in Canadian stocks but unloaded C$1.7 billion worth of short-term money market instruments, mostly federal Treasury bills.

Canadians, for their part, dumped C$2.2 billion worth of foreign securities February, the first such reduction of their holdings in 10 months.

They sold C$1.9 billion in bonds, mostly medium-term U.S. government bonds, and sold C$238 million in foreign stocks. Canadians also reduced their holdings of short-term debt for the fourth straight month, letting go of $36 million in these instruments.

($1=$1 Canadian) (Reporting By Louise Egan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)