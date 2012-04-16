* Foreigners resume purchases; buy C$12.5 bln
* Foreigners invested mainly in federal gov't bonds
* Canadians sell C$2.2 bln worth of foreign securities
OTTAWA, April 16 Foreign investors resumed their
purchases of Canadian securities in February after a brief
sell-off in January, making the biggest monthly acquisition of
bonds since May 2010, Statistics Canada said on Monday.
Total foreign investment in Canadian securities jumped to
C$12.5 billion ($12.5 billion) from a divestment of C$4.3
billion in January, according to revised figures. In the last
six months of 2011, non-residents had consistently added
Canadian bonds and stocks to their portfolios.
The February inflows were led by a C$13.7 billion investment
in bonds, of which C$10.2 billion were federal government bonds,
including new issues and secondary market transactions.
Foreigners also bought C$442 million in Canadian stocks but
unloaded C$1.7 billion worth of short-term money market
instruments, mostly federal Treasury bills.
Canadians, for their part, dumped C$2.2 billion worth of
foreign securities February, the first such reduction of their
holdings in 10 months.
They sold C$1.9 billion in bonds, mostly medium-term U.S.
government bonds, and sold C$238 million in foreign stocks.
Canadians also reduced their holdings of short-term debt for the
fourth straight month, letting go of $36 million in these
instruments.
($1=$1 Canadian)
(Reporting By Louise Egan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)