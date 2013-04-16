Iberiabank to buy Sabadell United Bank for about $1 bln
Feb 28Iberiabank Corp said it would buy Sabadell United Bank NA from Spain's Banco de Sabadell SA in a stock-and-cash deal valued at $1.03 billion, to expand in the southern Florida market.
* Foreign investors sell Canadian securities, mostly stocks
* Canadians acquire more foreign securities
OTTAWA, April 16 Foreign investors reduced their holdings of Canadian securities by C$6.3 billion ($6.2 billion) in February due to the biggest divestment of the nation's equities since October 2007, because of merger and acquisition activity, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.
Canadian investors, for their part, acquired C$4.4 billion in securities abroad, mainly bonds, during the month.
"Canadian investment in foreign securities has exceeded foreign investment in Canadian securities in three of the last four months," the federal agency said in a report.
Nonresident portfolio investors had added C$14.32 billion in Canadian securities in January. Their divestment in February was due largely to the sale of C$11.6 billion worth of shares as part of corporate takeovers or mergers.
Foreigners bought C$8 billion in bonds during the month, targeting mainly short-term bonds issued by the federal government and its enterprises. They sold money market paper worth C$2.8 billion.
Canadian investors added C$3.8 billion in foreign bonds to their holdings in February, returning to the U.S. government bond market after divestments in January.
Canadian purchases of foreign stocks was a mild C$0.4 billion as pension fund investments in U.S. stocks were tempered by sales of non-U.S. stocks.
MADRID, Feb 28 Spain's Banco Sabadell said late on Tuesday it had agreed to sell its Florida-based retail banking unit to Iberiabank Corp for $1 billion, leaving it with corporate and private banking operations in Miami.
* Linn Energy - through restructuring, Linn has reduced debt by more than $5 billion to total debt of $1.012 billion