* Foreign investors buy C$1.19 billion of Canadian
securities
* Canadians add C$3.81 billion of foreign securities
OTTAWA May 16 Foreign investors resumed their
purchases of Canadian securities in March after a big sell-off
in February, boosting their portfolios by a relatively modest
C$1.19 billion ($1.17 billion), Statistics Canada data indicated
on Thursday.
Non-residents had dumped C$6.28 billion in February,
reflecting merger and acquisition activity.
Canadians added C$3.81 billion of foreign securities, the
fourth time in five months that domestic investment abroad had
outpaced foreign investment in Canada.
Foreign investment in Canadian bonds slowed for a second
straight month in March, dropping to C$5.16 billion, with most
money going into government bonds. Non-residents withdrew C$3.37
billion from the Canadian money market and sold off C$0.60
billion worth of equities.
Canadian investors added C$1.98 billion of foreign equities
to their holdings in March. They also acquired C$1.92 billion of
foreign bonds, much of that in non-U.S. bonds.