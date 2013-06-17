BRIEF-Enteromedics Inc files for a mixed shelf of upto $75 mln - SEC filing
* Files for a mixed shelf of upto $75 million - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2muv39M Further company coverage:
* Foreign investment jumps in April to C$14.91 bln
* Canadian investment abroad moderates to C$2.81 bln
OTTAWA, June 17 Foreign investors showed an increased appetite for Canadian securities in April, adding C$14.91 billion ($14.61 billion) to their portfolios compared with C$956 million in March, according to Statistics Canada data on Monday.
Non-residents made the biggest purchases of debt instruments since May 2012 at C$12.76 billion. Of that total, C$7.77 billion was in bonds, largely new corporate issues, and C$4.99 billion was in short-term money market instruments, the first acquisition of the latter in 2013.
Foreigners also returned to the Canadian stock market after two months of divestment, adding C$2.15 billion in equities with a focus on gold and energy shares.
Canadians, for their part, increased their purchases of foreign securities by C$2.81 billion in April, down from C$3.81 billion in March.
They bought C$2.75 billion worth of foreign bonds and C$723 million in money market paper while divesting C$662 million of foreign equities after seven straight months of acquisitions.
* Files for a mixed shelf of upto $75 million - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2muv39M Further company coverage:
March 10 Speculators scaled back their net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures from a record high ahead of the February U.S. payrolls report, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 298,514 contracts on March 7, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators he
* February payrolls report seals view on U.S. rate hike next week * Some traders hoped for stellar job gain after ADP data * Wage growth rebounds but falls short of expectations * Reports on talk of rate hike at ECB briefly pressured bonds (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, March 10 U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday, with benchmark yields receding from 12-week highs after data on domestic hiring last month came in stronger than