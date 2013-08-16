* Marks biggest divestment since October 2007
* Foreigners' holdings of bonds down by record C$19.01 bln
* June saw marked decline in suppy of government bonds
OTTAWA, Aug 16 Foreigners reduced holdings of
Canadian securities by a net C$15.41 billion ($14.96 billion) in
June, their biggest divestment since October 2007, Statistics
Canada reported on Friday.
Foreigners' holdings of bonds fell by a record C$19.01
billion, the first divestment in this category this year. It was
mainly in bonds of the federal government and its business
enterprises and, to a lesser extent, provincial governments, the
agency said.
"This occurred against the backdrop of a sharp decline in
the overall supply of these instruments over the month," it
added.
Foreigners did add C$3.22 billion in Canadian equities.
For the first half of 2013, foreign investment in Canadian
securities was still up C$15.84 billion, though this was down by
roughly half from the cumulative total for January to May. The
net purchases in the first six months included C$16.12 billion
in bonds.